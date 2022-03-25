CUSHING, Texas (KETK) – The people who live in Cushing are trying to recover after a tornado devastated their city.

Residents have a good strategy. The fastest way to get back to normal is for everyone to help each other out.

The owners of Be Blessed BBQ and Self Made Donuts opened their doors two years ago.

After going through the pandemic and the winter storm, they say they were prepared to help their community after a tornado hit this week.

“When tragedy strikes, it doesn’t care who you are, how much money you got (or) what color you are. None of that matters,” says Toby Self, owner of Be Blessed BBQ.

With the help of a donation of more than 400 chicken breasts, the owners fed almost 2,000 people on Wednesday. And, they don’t plan on stopping.

“That’s the way it should be. It takes people back to their roots you know helping each other. It’s been good,” says Toby Self.

The Selfs’ selfless act has inspired others to help people in the community.

“If anything, all of it has brought us together as a community and secondly it brought us closer to God.”

The Self’s business is located across the street from the high school.

Besides food, the owners are working on chainsaws and sharpening chains for free. The people of Cushing also say what they need most is prayer.