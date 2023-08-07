CUSHING, Texas (KETK) – The administration of Cushing ISD said a junior student died in a vehicle crash on Monday, Aug. 7.

Cale Barrios, junior at Cushing High School, was killed in a tragic vehicle crash on Monday, according to the district. Cushing High School has their Crisis Intervention Team available to students, parents and staff.

The high school has their library open from 1 to 3 p.m. starting Tuesday until Friday. For a more convenient time Gina Gresham is available at 936-326-4890.