CUSHING, Texas (KETK) — Robert Baker has been living in his late grandmother’s home in Cushing while he remodels it. The house has been declared a total loss and has to be demolished. The night of the tornadoes, he didn’t even know there was a warning.

“I was in bed asleep. I was unaware we were even under a tornado warning. I knew we were under a watch. I didn’t know we were under a warning,” said Robert Baker, Cushing tornado victim.

A loud noise woke him up. Baker said it sounded like something hit the side of the house so he got out of bed and saw shingles hitting the ground.

“I’m trying to open the front door and it wouldn’t open, and the second time I pulled on it, I pulled on it the second time and that’s when that tree fell on the house and hit me pushing me down to the floor,” says Baker.

Baker suffered a broken jaw, an injured ankle, and had to have surgery. He is beyond grateful for everyone that has stopped by. He is especially to Representative Louie Gohmert who personally checked on him in the hospital.

“The people coming together. I actually realized…you find out who your friends are and I felt that a lot. This hurts, it really does, but you know this can be replaced,” said Baker.

After the tornado passed, neighbors checked on each other in the tight-knit community. Some saying you could hear people yelling “are you ok?” Some homes suffered minor damage while others like Robert Baker’s homes were destroyed.

“And made it out onto the porch and that’s when my first neighbor, he had walked over and I realized that I was not as injured as my neighbor Robert, because I could hear him crying for help and I could hear the baby over there crying, so I knew the baby was okay. So, here we are,” said Alisa Ripley, Cushing tornado victim.

Now, Baker and his neighbors are left trying to figure out what to do next. The Cushing community is grateful for all the support they have received. Many home owners are waiting for help from their insurance or FEMA to be able to get back on their feet.