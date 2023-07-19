TYLER, Texas (KETK) — We are headed to the small town of Bomont, Georgia, where dancing has been outlawed, and Tyler Civic Theatre takes audiences on the journey of the boy ready to change the rules in the production of Footloose.

“It’s mostly about growing and learning to overcome past traumas and interactions that have harmed people, and it’s really encouraging and uplifting,” said Julia Watkins, ensemble.

This isn’t the first time Footloose has been performed at Tyler Civic Theater. In fact, it’s the 10th anniversary of the original show, and was brought back as a fan favorite for the community theater’s 75th anniversary.

“I got to direct this show ten years ago, and my first ever directing efforts and in coordination with the theater’s 75th season, here I am again, directing this wonderful show once again,” said Stephen Rainwater, Director.

Rainwater wanted to make sure every person that walked through the doors was transported back to his favorite time period: the 1980s.

“It is a party, you see our lights, you see the sound, you see the performers, we have 48 performers in the show giving their all, and they’re just excited to be here,” said Rainwater.

Harrison Perkins who plays Cowboy Bob is one of those 48 performers and said he loved getting to meet everyone in the cast.

“It’s really cool how you see from the first day to the last day, a lot of people coming together and starting to look a little bit more like a family,” said Perkins.

Making things a little extra special, six of the original cast members are returning, 10 local high schools and colleges are represented and actual family members are acting together on the stage.

“I was blessed to play this role 10 years ago, and with Mikey Wiseman playing the preacher, my husband, so that’s been kind of fun going back and doing that again,” said Jinny Jo Harris, Vi Moore.

Harris is revising her role as Vi Moore and is playing mother to her real-life daughter in the show. Adding to the family fun, her son also plays a part.

“This is the first time that we’ve been in a full-blown production together, the three of us, and so it’s been incredibly special,” said Harris.

When asked what their favorite part of the show was Watkins and Perkins had a hard time choosing. They said it’s a show that will have you leaving the theatre singing all the hits of the 80s.

“I think the beginning of the opening scene is my favorite,” said Perkins.

“That hat,” said Watkins.

You can catch a performance of Tyler Civics Theatre’s Footloose from Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Friday is opening night and the show will end on August 6.