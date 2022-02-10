WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A cyclist died in a three-vehicle crash in Wood County on Wednesday.

The wreck took place on FM 312 approximately 2.2 miles south of Winnsboro, Texas around 7:11 p.m., said the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A 2002 Volkswagen Beetle and 2021 Toyota Tacoma were traveling south on FM 312 behind a cyclist. The driver of the Beetle tried to pass the cyclist, but the cyclist veered into their way, said DPS.

The Beetle and the Toyota then collided with the cyclist.

Noah M. Clark, 25, of Winnsboro was driving the Beetle and Audra L. Herring, a 52-year-old woman from Winnsboro was driving the Toyota.

Kimberly M. Dewitt, 29, of Dallas was on the bicycle and was not wearing a helmet. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Jerry Parker.