NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A cyclist was killed in a hit and run on Tuesday in Nacogdoches.

The Nacogdoches Police Department are at the location of the crash and investigating. Officials received a call around 6:30 p.m. from a driver who saw a man lying next to a road in the 3300 block of Old Tyler Road.

Police arrived at the scene and found a man who had died from his injuries. He was possibly hit by a car when he was riding a bicycle.

People should avoid the area near the crash. Anyone with information about this wreck is asked to call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607.