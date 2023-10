BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – In Bullard, the Brook Hill School held their 16th Founders Day event in which Dallas Cowboys Chaplain Jonathan Evans made an appearance.

The event, which was open to the public, honored people who have made a significant impact at the school.

Attendees also got to hear Evans speak about his journey to associate pastor.

The event donates all profits to the Brook Hill Fund, which helps with scholarship opportunities for students.