Dallas Cowboys’ fans experiencing football frenzy for playoff tickets, prices are soaring

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for their big playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Ticket prices are skyrocketing.

The cheapest tickets available at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington are standing room only for $178.

Seats are available in the nose bleed sections, but they are at least $328. The best seats left are $3,890. This is a price some fans said is worth it.

“I’d probably pay $4,000 for a ticket….for the experience,” said Jonathan Nino, manager at Walk On’s in Tyler.

It is tempting to try and get your tickets for cheaper through other retailers but the Arlington Police Department is warning fans this year to be cautious.

“Folks might go on Facebook or one of these other marketplaces and find a deal that kind of seems too good to pass up. We tell people that if it seems too good to be true it probably is,” said Tim Ciesco, Arlington PD Media Coordinator. “We definitely recommend using those sites that have a guarantee for tickets.”

Prices for parking range from $175 to $300 per vehicle. All tickets are also mobile-only because of the pandemic. Stadium officials are asking fans who are feeling sick or have been exposed to stay at home.

“Win, loose or tie, I’m a Cowboys fan ‘til I die,” said Archie Whitaker, a die hard fan.