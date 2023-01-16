TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Dallas Cowboys faced off against the Tampa Buccaneers in the final Wild Card game on Monday night. East Texans gathered across the area to watch the game.

At True Vine Brewery in Tyler, Cowboys fans were ecstatic after some big plays were made but also noticed some small mistakes that cost the team a few points.

Many fans wore white and blue with their favorite number on their back with the hope that their team would do their part on the field. Cowboys fans said they moved in the right direction by scoring early.

“We scored a touchdown, so we drew first blood in the game. We are moving in a positive direction in that dak was sacked in that but he recovered and scored so hopefully things will go good from there,” said Cowboys fan, Chad Newland.

The crowd at the watch party at True Vine filled the air with loud cheers.

The Dallas Cowboys won the game 31-14, and will go on to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.