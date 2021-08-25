Dallas Cowboys lottery scratch ticket game now available to raise funds for Texas schools

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Dallas Cowboys are teaming up with the Texas Lottery to create a new scratch ticket game named after the football team.

The two organizations have worked together for 13 years.

“The 13-year relationship between the Texas Lottery and the Dallas Cowboys has proven to be a powerful force in supporting public education in our state,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Jones family to produce this year’s Cowboys scratch ticket game that will generate important funding for Texas education, while providing our scratch ticket players chances to win great cash prizes and unique second-chance prizes that will feature once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.”

The game was launched on Aug. 16, and it costs $5 to purchase a ticket. This year’s Cowboys game offers more than $30.4 million in total cash prizes as well as four top prizes of $100,000. There will also be more than 4,700 second-chance awards.

People’s odds of getting an instant-win cash prize are 1 in 3.79 for the game.

Since the Cowboys scratch ticket game was released, they have made about $399.3 million in sales. $81.6 million has been provided to the Foundation School Fund, which benefits public education in Texas.

You can now play Cowboys anywhere scratch tickets are sold.