LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — As communities work to restore power, much of East Texas is experiencing what could be lethal heat.

“I think everyone could benefit to be out of this critically high heat,” said Jennifer Eldridge, Director of Longview Public Library.

With more work to be done to get power back for thousands of people, much of East Texas is also dealing with dangerous temperatures.

“Personally, I’m not a big fan of it being as hot as it is,” said Eldridge.

That’s why communities around East Texas have set up cooling centers to give people a chance to get out of the heat.

Eldridge added almost a thousand people have come to the facility since the storms hit.

“Since the library became an official cooling shelter, we have kept count of the number of people that have visited the library after hours during the cooling shelter times and that number has been 791 people,” she said.

State Representative Jay Dean of Longview told KETK News the storms did a lot of damage, making recovery a serious challenge.

“The problem is, from our distribution lines to our transmission lines– that’s simply what takes electricity to your house or business– those were decimated. So we’ve been rebuilding the transmission lines to get electricity from the grid to houses and businesses, and we’re coming real close to wrapping that up,” Dean said.

Until workers can get the power back on, Eldridge said if you’re not able to stay in your home, take a trip to the library for some relief.

“We think it’s incredibly crucial for especially children and senior citizens to make sure they are staying hydrated and out of this heat,” she added. “So that is our primary target audience for this but with everyone, these are dangerous excessive heat warnings every single day.”

Longview officials told KETK News on Tuesday that they hope to fully restore power to the area by Friday.