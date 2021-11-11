David Dykes to be announced as new interim pastor of Moberly Baptist Church, 9 months after announcing retirement

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Dr. David Dykes, the former head pastor of Green Acres Baptist Church, will be presented to Mobberly Baptist Church on Sunday as the interim pastor.

On Sunday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. there will be a Church Business Meeting for both the Longview and Marshall Worship Centers. A live link will connect the two campuses. Members will vote on the interim pastor position and the recent new members.

Mobberly Baptist Church said on Facebook, there must be a quorum of 250 church members present to have the special vote.

Following the business meeting, there will be church family fellowship on both campuses.

On the Marshall Campus, there will be a hot chocolate and cider fellowship. On the Longview Campus, there will be food trucks available with time to fellowship outside or in The Crossing.

The announcement came a little less than three months after Dykes stepped down on Aug. 22 from Green Acres Baptist.