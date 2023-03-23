NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The rodeo is a Texas must do! It’s here for three nights only in Nacogdoches from March 23-25.

Whether you’re one or 100-years-old, there’s something for everyone at the rodeo.

“I was asking my momma if I could please ride sheep all day, and I was so excited to come,” said 6-year-old muttin buster Addilyn.

On Thursday, the night started off with muttin bustin and the equestrian drill team.

“I love the costumes and the performing, and it’s just a lot of fun. My daughter and I ride it together so we have a lot of family members that ride it together,” said Drill Master of the Equestrian Drill Team, Miriam Mumm.

The rest of the evening was left to the professionals.

“The pro rodeos is what brings the top caliber of contestants that you see on the TV,” said Anita Scott, the Executive Director for the Nacogdoches County Expo and Civic Center.

These professionals come from all across the country to compete here in East Texas.

“They’re from all over. A lot of them are here from Texas but of course from all over the United States,” explained Scott.

The stadium seats fit more than 4,000 people and will fill up more and more each night as it gets closer to the weekend.

“By Saturday night, both of these stands I anticipate to be full,” said Scott.

He has been involved with organizing the rodeo for 17 years now, and tells us she loves every second of it.

“When I was a kid being a barrel racer was my dream, I rode every single day. I never made it there, but to be now on this side and supporting them and watching them chase their dream is rewarding to me,” said Scott.

Put on your cowboy hat and boots, and go for a great time!

The rodeo’s Facebook page says tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids at the gate.