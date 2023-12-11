TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The second week of the Daniel Nyabuto trial in Smith County resumed on Monday morning. Nyabuto is accused of intoxicated manslaughter in the death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos.

KETK News has covered days one, two and three of the trial.

Day four saw state trooper Kody Gayle continue his testimony and questioning on his role in arresting Nyabuto at the scene back in 2022. Gayle responded to the scene the night of the crash, performing a field sobriety test on Nyabuto and arresting him.

Defense attorneys picked up where they left off Friday questioning Gayle. The defense asked if the trooper saw any alcohol containers inside Nyabuto’s Mercedes, to which Gayle responded that he never looked in the vehicle.

They asked the trooper about his record on arresting people or letting them go and body camera video of those arrests. The defense team continued to cross-examine the trooper on how he conducts DWI tests and his experience on the field, looking back at the night of the crash and saying it never would have happened if the patrol car was parked differently.

“This never would’ve happened if your client wasn’t intoxicated behind the wheel either,” Gayle said to the defense team.

The trooper said Nyabuto being intoxicated is a “fact” of the case while on the stand.

Later on, Gayle testified that Bustos did everything he had learned up until that night. The defense asked Gayle if anything Bustos did “participated in the cause of the accident,” which Gayle replied, “No sir.”

Gayle also testified that Nyabuto didn’t show any remorse while at the scene of the accident. The defense claimed that Nyabuto said he was “nervous” at the scene, Gayle said he didn’t observe that behavior.

The trooper also said Nyabuto knew that his vehicle collided with another when the accident took place.

The prosecution was expected to wrap up their witnesses Monday evening with the defense turning to theirs next.

Court will reconvene on Tuesday morning.