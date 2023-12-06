TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The trial has begun for Daniel Nyabuto, who was charged in the death of a Smith County deputy.

Day One

Daniel Nyabuto’s trail began with opening statements from the prosecution and defense. Nyabuto was charged with intoxicated manslaughter in connection to the death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos.

In the first half of the day, multiple witnesses were called to the stand to share what they remembered from that night.

“I got out and I ran towards the accident and just asked the other officer how I could help,” said Jacob Miller, a witness.

The judge then took a 30 minute recess to allow both sides to discuss the evidence.

Detective Michael Skinner, a witness, who was training deputy Bustos the night he was killed, explained what Bustos was doing when the incident occurred.

“The ghost phase is really our fourth phase is really what ghosts is, is intended for us to supervise him without being up until the point it becomes an officer safety issue,” said Skinner.

Skinner could be seen getting emotional while the dash cam footage played in the courtroom.

“It seemed like every time I talked with him, he breathed really hard,” said Skinner.

Shortly after, the judge dismissed the court.

Day two is set to begin Thursday morning where the prosecution will continue to call their witnesses.