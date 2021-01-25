Deadline for property tax payments closing in

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The due date for property taxes is just days away.

Property taxes are due Jan. 31, but Smith County residents are allowed to have their payments postmarked by as late as Feb. 1. This is because Jan. 31 falls on a Sunday this year.

There are several ways you can make payments: online, in-person or through the tax office dropbox in Tyler. Cash payments left in the dropbox will not be accepted.

Smith County Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber said that if you wait past the deadline, you will face penalties.

“We ask that people make their payments, and if you cannot pay in full, pay what you can,” Barber said.

Penalties and and interest start Feb. 2 at 7%, and the amount is calculated from how much you still owe.

“Pay as much as you can, that way you lower the penalties and interest if you cannot pay the whole amount,” Barber said.

Barber advised people to write their phone numbers on their envelopes, so the tax office can contact you with any issues or questions about your payment.