LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police officers are working a two-vehicle fatal crash in the area of N. Eastman Road and E. Hawkins Parkway.

The fatal crash is blocking all northbound traffic on N. Eastman Road and all traffic on E. Hawkins Parkway.

Drivers are urged to use an alternative route.

Earlier on Saturday, officials were on the scene of another fatal crash in the 1300 block of W. Loop 281.

This story developing, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.