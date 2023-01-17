TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dean Water Supply Corporation has issued a boil water notice on Tuesday for the following streets in East Texas.

This Boil Water Notice affects:

Parts of Spur 364

Parts of County Roads 1250, 1139, 1188, & 1125

Conway Lane

Marcella Circle

Tammi Trail

Ronald Circle

Larry Lane

FM 206

Choctaw Drive

Maxine Drive

Indian Drive

Teton Road

Lance Lane

Joni Drive

Lori Lane

Due to a planned repair to the water main, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Dean Water Supply Corporation public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption such as washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes,” said Dean Water Supply Corp.

Residents are asked to purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source for human consumption purposes.

“Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice,” said Deans Water Supply Corporation.

If you have questions or concerns you can visit their website or contact their staff via phone at (903)-597-2817.