UPDATE: According to Speer’s attorney, Donna Coltharp, her client was granted a stay on Thursday by the Court of Criminal Appeals.

Coltharp also stated in an email to KETK, “We have lost our clemency application, but we believe we will have the opportunity to seek clemency again and we continue to believe Will is an excellent candidate for it.”

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Texas death row inmate scheduled to be executed on Thursday is seeking leniency and his lawyer said he has the support of the victim’s sister.

William Speer, 48, from Harris County, has been on death row since Oct. 30, 2001, and according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Speer was placed on death row for an incident where he strangled a 47-year-old fellow inmate to death in the victim’s cell while serving a previous life sentence at the Telford Unit in Bowie County.

Speer has filed a motion to stay his execution and a filed a motion for Section 11.07 in the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure, which is an application for writ of habeas corpus in which the applicant seeks relief in a way other than death, according to Texas Judicial Branch Court of Criminal Appeals.

According to his lawyer Donna Coltharp, the victim in this case’s sister, Gail Martin, wrote a letter to the clemency board on behalf on Speer and his motions.