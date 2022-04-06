WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — People in Whitehouse are starting to clean up the mess left behind by severe weather before high winds and another round of storms makes it way to East Texas.

According to the National Weather Service most of the damage happened with a isolated 2.75 mile radius.

Patrick Warren has lived in Whitehouse all his life.

“I ain’t never seen nothing no wind like this, never,” says Patrick Warren, Whitehouse resident.

After winds of more than 100 mph ripped through the area, the gusts left his property covered in trees.

“Because I get up early, the roads were blocked and the trees were over here and they were doing their best to clear the streets that early in the morning,” says Warren.

Crews are working around the clock to clear debris around properties. The fire chief says he expects more damage from these strong winds. He added that he’s thankful the storm wasn’t worse.

“Yes there were homes, vehicles and property damage but it seemed like it was all caused by the vegetation, by trees. We saw many trees snapped in half, we saw many trees uprooted,” says Madison Johnson, Whitehouse Fire Chief.

The fire chief is asking people to cut their fallen tree branches around their homes into three foot pieces and leave them on the curb so the city can pick them up.

Warren says a good samaritan helped him see the bright side of the storm.

“Help me get my yard straight for free that’s what you call a human heart, when you need help there is people out there that is willing to help,” says Warren.

Working to find positivity in tradgedy.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of 71-year-old W.M. Soloman, who died during the storm.