MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas Fire Department Captain died in an accident on Thursday night, according to authorities.

Robby Bragg served with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department for 28 years. He died in a “tragic accident” while visiting friends near Tyler.

“Captain Bragg was dedicated to serving and protecting the community and equally dedicated to the colleagues he led and worked beside with a big heart, incredible skill and expertise, and always, great courage,” said the city of Mount Pleasant.

Bragg was honored with the Life Saving Award in 2007 for saving a person from a burning structure.

“There are no words that can describe the impact of his loss upon our department and in our community,” said Larry McRae, the Mount Pleasant Fire Chief.