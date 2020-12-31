Deep East Texas COVID-19 hospitalization rate is more than 20% for 3rd straight day

(KETK)- The COVID-19 hospitalization rate for Deep East Texas is more than 20% for the third consecutive day.

Trauma Service Area H had a 23.01% hospitalization rate on Thursday and 23.68% on Wednesday. This was 24.17% on Tuesday, which was the highest it has been during the last seven days.

The rate was 15.03% on Monday, and it increased by 9.14% by Tuesday.

Gov. Abbott previously signed an executive order that requires TSA regions that cross the 15% hospitalization mark to place certain restrictions on businesses.

Establishments in Deep East Texas are now operating at 50% capacity instead of 75%.

On Dec. 21, the area’s hospitalization rate dropped below the 15% threshold and was 13.98%.

It seemed like the hospitalization curve was beginning to decline, but the following day, the rate increased to 18%.

The following counties are located in Trauma Service Area H:

  • Angelina
  • Nacogdoches
  • Polk
  • Sabine
  • San Augustine
  • San Jacinto
  • Tyler

