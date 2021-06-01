Deep East Texas fire department rescues car that was swept away by floodwaters

GRAPELAND, Texas (KETK) – The Grapeland Fire Department responded quickly to a flood emergency early Tuesday morning.

The department reported that they rescued a car just after 3 a.m. that was being swept away by floodwaters.

The incident was along FM 228 roughly two miles east of the city. It is unknown how many people were in the car or if they needed further treatment.

Grapeland was bombarded by rain on Memorial Day with the National Weather Service reporting that they endured 11.5 inches of rain in just the past 24 hours.

The rain will not be going away anytime soon either. The East Texas Storm team predicts that at least 6 of the next seven days have at least a 40% chance of wet weather.