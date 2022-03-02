LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – A Livingston man was sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Paul Michael Oliver, 54, pleaded guilty on Aug. 26, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 19 and a half years, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

According to information presented in court, on Nov. 2, 2020, Oliver was arrested at his home on an outstanding parole violation warrant. During the arrest, Oliver was trying to hide a clear bag that contained a crystal substance, said the report.

After a lab analysis was conducted, officials determined that the substance was 684 grams of methamphetamine. Officials also searched his house and found scales and several clear plastic baggies, according to a report.

Oliver was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 3, 2021.