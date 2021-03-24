Deep East Texas teenage girl killed in car crash Tuesday evening, 2 others hospitalized

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A teenage girl from Deep East Texas was killed in a car crash Tuesday evening and two others were hospitalized.

A DPS report says that 18-year-old Lacy Reynolds, of Colmesneil, was driving north on FM 1277 at 5:45 p.m. in San Augustine County and failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

Reynold’s car drove into the path of 37-year-old Joe Worry, of San Augustine, who was traveling east on HWY 103 in a 2008 GMC SUV. Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene.

17-year-old Kaitlyn Byrum, a passenger in Reynold’s car was life-flighted to a hospital in Tyler and Worry was taken to St. Luke’s hospital in Lufkin.

As investigators were working the crash scene, an 18-wheeler swerved out of the way to avoid the initial accident scene and crashed into a parked Chevrolet pickup.

No one was injured in the second wreck.

