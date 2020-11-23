Deep East Texas woman killed in head-on crash Sunday evening, Louisiana woman hospitalized

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Deep East Texas woman was killed in a head-on collision Sunday evening and another woman is in the hospital.

According to DPS, the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday on SH 87 just two miles south of Six Mile.

63-year-old Cindy Perkins, from Hemphill, was driving her Toyota SUV north when she crossed over the center line and struck another car head on.

She collided with 53-year-old Catherine McGue, from Washington, Louisiana. McGue was driving a 2014 Ford SUV.

Perkins was pronounced dead at the scene by a Sabine County Justice of the Peace. McGue was taken to Sabine County Hospital for further treatment. Her condition is unknown.