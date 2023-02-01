DEKALB, Texas (KETK) – A man was reported missing to DeKalb Police on Tuesday, and officials said he could possibly be headed toward the New Boston area.

According to police, Richard Patrick Whitaker, 33, was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the area of CR 3205 and Highway 82 West wearing a black hoodie, black short, gray boat shorts with a black backpack.

Whitaker is 6’5″, 300 to 350 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, and officials said his family reported he has schizophrenia and has not been taking his medication.