Demand for generators increases as East Texans brace for winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Winter is near and East Texans are preparing for the worst. Generator sales are at a record high because of the winter storm earlier this year that left thousands without power.

While the demand is high for generators, manufacturers are short-staffed leading to a backlog in production. If you walk into a Lowes or any hardware store the generators may be sold out or close to it.

“Now is the time,” Robie Morgan, Lone Star Power Equipment Sales Manager said. “Do not wait until there’s ice and snow on the ground.”

There are two types of generators to choose from: portable and standby. Portable generators are usually on wheels and can be moved. You should never power up a portable generator inside of your home because you risk being exposed to carbon monoxide which can be deadly.

When they are outside, it is important to note they are not weatherable. They cannot handle rain, sleet, snow, or severe weather so you will need to buy a generator tent or cover to protect it. These tents should be specially for generators because there is feature that will allow for ventilation.

A standby generator is better able to handle the winter weather because it comes already protected, but they are more expensive than portables. The only safety precautions to note with standby generators is making sure to get them inspected every year, and powering them on a few times a year to make sure they still work properly.