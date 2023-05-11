ARP, Texas (KETK) – Recent Dallas Cowboys third-round draft pick and Arp ISD alum DeMarvion Overshown visited Arp Elementary School on Tuesday.

Overshown showed up at the school’s cafeteria during their morning “Jump Start” period. In his time at the school he played, danced, took photos and signed autographs for Arp Elementary students.

Photo courtesy of Arp ISD

According to Arp ISD, Overshown spoke with the students about trying your best, growing every day, working hard, being kind and treating others the way you want to be treated.

In the school’s gymnasium he played “Clean up your yard” with some kindergartners before signing a football adorning the gym’s wall.

Overshown also visited the Arp High School weight room to take a picture with the 7th grade Lady Tiger athletes.