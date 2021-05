George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Credit: Courtesy Ben Crump Law Firm)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Democratic Club of Smith County will hold a meeting Tuesday to remember George Floyd.

Floyd, 46, died on Memorial Day 2020 after then-police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, pinning him to the ground for about 9 1/2 minutes. Tuesday marks one year since his death.

The meeting is open to the public and will take place over Zoom at 6 p.m.