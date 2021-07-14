‘Democrats need to show up, do the work’: Rep. Schaefer on Texas Democrats’ exodus to Washington

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Rep. Matt Schaefer has some words for his Democratic colleagues in Washington at the moment.

Schaefer, who represents most of the Tyler area, weighed in after Texas Democratic lawmakers traveled to Washington, D.C. to prevent the special legislative session from progressing.

Democratic lawmakers planned the move to stop passage of the controversial voting bill, authored by Sen. Bryan Hughes from Mineola, after Gov. Greg Abbott set the legislation as one of 11 priority items for the special legislative session.

The bill would limit early voting hours, ban drive-thru and mail-in ballot drop boxes and allow partisan poll watchers to record voters who receive help filling out ballots. It would also become a crime for local elections officials to encourage voting by mail.

“Read the bill. There is no voter suppression,” Schaefer said. “Read the bill and show me one person who’s eligible to vote who will not be able to vote. You can’t find it. It’s a lie. It’s just not there. Democrats need to show up, do the work, and cast the votes as their voters have asked them to do.”

The Texas House cannot do business at all without a quorum. Other items like retirement for teachers and foster care funding are left in limbo while there aren’t enough House members to vote.

“There are literally billions, something like $17 billion in federal COVID relief dollars that the legislature has not been able to act on yet,” Schaefer said. “Those decisions are in front of us right now. We need legislators here in order to make decisions on how billions of dollars in COVID relief dollars are directed in the state of Texas. We can’t even take action on those dollars without having enough members to conduct business.”

While the House remains in a political gridlock, Texas Democrats in Washington D.C. have turned their attention to the federal level. Democrats held an event Wednesday to urge Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the For the People Act.