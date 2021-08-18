Demolition of Harvey Hall taking longer than expected, should be completed in 2 weeks

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Demolition of Harvey Hall is underway, but is taking longer than initially expected.

More than half of Harvey Hall has been demolished so far and crews are working their way to the taller side of the building.

According to Deputy City Manager Stephanie Franklin, demolition is taking longer than expected because crews are having to sort through debris to properly dispose of material.

The demolition is expected to last two more weeks.

Once Harvey Hall is gone, work will begin on the road and parking lot adjacent to the Rose Garden.

Harvey Hall was originally built in the 1970s. It is now being torn down and rebuilt as part of a $28 million plan to renovate the Rose Garden Complex at 2000 W. Front St.

The new larger convention center will be located closer to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium and Tyler Municipal Rose Garden. The project also calls for rebuilding streets, parking lots and the Mayfair Building.

City leaders have said they hope the new convention center is open by fall 2022 in time to host Texas Rose Festival events.

Deputy City Manager Stephanie Franklin spoke about how they may or may not meet that deadline.

“We’re hopeful this project will open October of 2022 with the Rose Festival, but the city manager is a realist and I’m an optimist, so he’s let me know that with building material challenges and all sorts of other things that we might be here a little bit longer, but we’re going to stay optimistic,” Franklin said.