TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The South Broadway Avenue Chick-fil-A announced in February that it was planning to relocate.

In March, Chick-fil-A received approval for a commercial restaurant permit at 5943 South Broadway Avenue. A demolition project is now in full swing just across the street from the current location.

One Chick-fil-A customer, Jan Thompson, hopes the relocation helps the infamous rush hour traffic jam in that area.

“It’s a very busy intersection here and blocking the third lane,” Thompson said. “Also, not being able to come in and go around without the traffic coming off the highway.”

The demolition of the current buildings at the intersection of South Broadway Avenue and Chimney Rock Drive is picking up pace. This includes the former Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry location, a Shell gas station and several other businesses.

Thompson shared that at the current Chick-fil-A South Broadway location, it’s difficult to get in and out of the parking lot.

“Especially if you do the call ahead and pick up an order that they bring to you, if you pull in it’s horrible to get out,” said Thompson.

Thompson is anticipating that the new spot will be more convenient.

“Easier access, quicker time to get in and out,” said Thompson.

Even through traffic jams, she said, “but it’s worth it, we always stop here, we try to stop here.”

Customers just hope for easier access and less traffic.

We are still waiting to hear back from Chick-fil-A for an update on this relocation project.