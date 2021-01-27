Department of Defense sends military medical personnel to East Texas

AUSTIN (KETK)- Governor Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday the U.S. Department of Defense has deployed military medical personnel to East Texas and other parts of the state.

The DOD is sending a team of 80 nurses, respiratory therapists and doctors from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Airforce to Lufkin, Abilene and Eagle Pass. They are being sent to help healthcare workers in their fight against COVID-19.

The military personnel will be sent to CHI St. Luke’s Health – Memorial Hospital in Lufkin, Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene and Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center in Eagle Pass.

“Thank you to our partners at the Department of Defense for supporting Texas’ COVID-19 response by providing these additional resources to Abilene, Lufkin, and Eagle Pass,” said Governor Abbott. “The medical personnel deployed to our communities will provide much needed support to our front line healthcare workers.”