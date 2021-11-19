Department of Justice announces $139 million to hire law enforcement, partners with San Augustine County

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Department of Justice announced that they will be partnering with San Augustine County to give more than $139 million in grant funding to hire more law enforcement.

The award will provide direct funding to 183 law enforcement agencies across the nation, including two in East Texas to hire a 1,066 full-time law officials in the country.

Both San Augustine County and Coffee City will be receive a portion of the money. San Augustine will receive $241,340 and Coffee City will receive $348,768.

“The U.S. Attorneys’ Office is proud to be a partner with the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office,” said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. “This supplement will help keep citizens of the county safer and it will improve officer safety for the department.”

The funding will go through the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services COPS Hiring Program (CHP).

CHP is a competitive award program intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing. CHP provides funds directly to law enforcement agencies to hire new or rehire additional officers to increase the community policing capacity and crime prevention officers.

Of the 183 agencies awarded grants today, approximately half will use the funding to focus on building legitimacy and trust between law enforcement and communities.

41 agencies will seek to address high rates of gun violence

21 will focus on other areas of violence

19 will focus CHP resources on combating hate and domestic extremism or supporting police-based responses to persons in crisis.

The complete list of awards can be found here.

Since its creation in 1994, COPS has invested more than $14 billion to advance community policing, including grants awarded to more than 13,000 state, local and Tribal law enforcement agencies to fund the hiring and redeployment of more than 135,000 officers.

To learn more about CHP, please visit https://cops.usdoj.gov/chp-award. For additional information about the COPS Office, please visit https://cops.usdoj.gov/.