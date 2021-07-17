Deputies arrest man after a standoff at a church in Hallsville

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Deputies arrested a man after a standoff at a church in Hallsville.

No injuries and no shots were fired after deputies were able to resolve the standoff.

On Friday afternoon, the Harrison County Sheriff’s office received a call for an ambulance and a welfare check for a male in a car at Hebron Baptist Church on FM 449 around 5:45 p.m.

First responders were dispatched after they were told that the person appeared to be unconscious in the vehicle.

When first responders arrived, they were met with a male suspect pointing a weapon. The first responders then backed away and waited for the deputies.

Perimeters were established and more units from the Emergency Response team were sent to the scene as deputies attempted to get the man to speak to them.

The suspect did not make any conversation and did not make any demands, according to the Sheriff’s office. The man simply stayed in the vehicle, according the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Around 8:15 p.m. the suspect responded to a negotiator and began a phone conversation with him. After the conversation, the man threw a pistol out of the car and exited the vehicle. The man was then taken into custody without incident by the deputies.

The sheriff’s office said that the name of the suspect is being withheld until a positive identification can be made.

Officers believe the suspect had two active warrants from Gregg and Kaufman County.