Deputies find body, make arrest during welfare check in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a body after they were called to do a welfare check on Saturday.

Law enforcement arrived at a residence on Hide A Way Loop, about 9.5 miles west of the city of Jefferson in Marion County.

During the welfare check, deputies found illegal drugs and arrested Tommy Elvin Wadlington, 28, for possession of a controlled substance PG1.

Later, they also found blood and located the person that the welfare call had been made for.

Deputies interviewed witnesses, and they received information that allowed them to find a body near the residence.

The Texas Rangers have also been asked to assist with the investigation.