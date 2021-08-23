Deputies searching for missing man from Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a missing man from Shelbyville.
They are looking for Tony Ard, 55. He is a white man, is 5’8” and weighs 130 pounds. Ard also has blue eyes and blonde hair.
He was seen for the last time on Aug. 21 at an RV park at Huxley Bay Marina.
Anyone with information on Ard’s whereabouts is urged to call the SCSO at 936-598-5601.
