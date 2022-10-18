SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the body of a deceased man.

The man was found in northeast Smith County in July 2022. He was a Black man between the age of 40-55.

He had two yellow or gold metal crowns. One of them was on his upper front left tooth.

He was wearing a red “Drip Too Hard” t-shirt and black pants. The sheriff’s office said they do not have any leads or information on who the man is or what town he is from.

The picture above is a DPS Forensic Artist’s drawing from the skeletal remains. Officials said they are still investigating the death of this man.

If you have any information about the man’s identity or the investigation please contact Detective Joshua Decur at 903-566-6600 or jdecur@smith-county.com.