Designer purse bingo scheduled for Saturday in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A designer purse bingo event will be held this weekend in Kilgore.

It will be an afternoon of handbags, prizes, and fun, all for a good cause. The event will raise money to assist the needs of East Texas Treatment Center.

The treatment center is an outpatient rehabilitation facility. They teased on their Facebook some of the purses available to win, including bags from Kate Spade and Michael Kors.

The bingo event will be on Saturday at the broadcast museum in Kilgore. It starts at 2 p.m. and tickets cost $50 each.