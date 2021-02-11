Despite icy conditions in region, business as usual at Tyler Airport

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Pounds Regional Airport was operating on Thursday despite that ice has accumulated on some area roads.

Davis Dickson, airport manager, said private aircraft and commercial flights were taking off and leaving as scheduled.

One flight, AA 4138 from Dallas to Tyler, was diverted back to Dallas after the pilot encountered visibility problems approaching the landing, said information from the airport.

People can check on the status of flights by here.

