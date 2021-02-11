Despite icy conditions in region, business as usual at Tyler Airport

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TYLER POUNDS REGIONAL AIRPORT_1535633516273.png.jpg

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Pounds Regional Airport was operating on Thursday despite that ice has accumulated on some area roads.

Davis Dickson, airport manager, said private aircraft and commercial flights were taking off and leaving as scheduled.

One flight, AA 4138 from Dallas to Tyler, was diverted back to Dallas after the pilot encountered visibility problems approaching the landing, said information from the airport.

People can check on the status of flights by here.

THE BIG CHILL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51