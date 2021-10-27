Destructive storms moved through ETX causing more damage than expected

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- A line of storms tore through East Texas this morning. Emergency Management Coordinator, Gerald Williamson said they were expecting the severe weather, but tornadic activity is a little harder to predict.

“It did push through about 9:15am but unfortunately it looks like we had some rotation in the clouds and our fire department personnel actually witnessed some of that,” said Williamson.

A billboard came crashing down by Billy Lee’s Locksmith. Several trees were also blown over by the strong wind. Residents were in the dark for quite a while as crews worked to make repairs.

“We don’t really have a good assessment of that yet. We have City crews of all departments that are out assisting people. We hope to have a better idea of that either this evening or tomorrow”, said Williamson.

More than 6,000 people were left without power as storms moved through the area. Lufkin officials are recommending visiting the Oncor website to check estimated numbers of homes without power and estimated times on when your power will be restored.

“There are reports of power outages throughout the city. Some of those are going to be specific to a structure because of limbs and trees that are down,” said Williamson.

He also says even though the damage was more than expected, deep East Texas is always prepared for anything.

“If we know that we are going to go from heat to cool or from cool to heat, to be ready for it and watch for it,” said Williamson.

To keep up to date on East Texas weather, you can download the East Texas Storm Team app.