LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG) is working with local governments to gather proof and correct errors in the New Texas Broadband Map.

“Internal studies have found up to 30% of the addresses of home and businesses in the region are not even represented on the map,” officials with DETCOG said.

In order to correct these errors, DETCOG said they have posted a survey to gather information and submit to the Texas Broadband Office. All surveys need to be completed by Feb. 24.

“As more people take the survey the report to the Broadband Office will become more accurate,” officials said. “Encourage as many of your extended family, friends and co-workers take the survey as possible.”

To take the survey, click here.