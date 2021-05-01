Detective Gregg Roberts retires after 33 years of service with the Tyler Police Department

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Witness Detective Gregg Roberts retired April 30, after serving the Tyler Police Department for 33 years.
The Tyler Police Department held a retirement ceremony for Roberts. Roberts received several awards during his career including two Meritorious Conduct awards, a Police Commendation, two Life Saving awards, three Certificates of Merit, a Certificate of Civic Achievement and Plainclothes Officer of the Year.
In addition to being a Witness Detective, Roberts was also a member of the Tyler Police Department SWAT Team.
Prior to moving to Tyler, Roberts worked for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Officer where he worked for a little under two years. Roberts then got a job with the Tyler Police Department on Jan. 14, 1988.
From there Roberts worked as a patrol officer, a Crime Stoppers Officer, a Property Crimes Detective and a Crimes Against Persons Detective.
“It’s overwhelming and bittersweet, but I’m excited at the same time… I got two grandkids and they are going to take up a lot of my time,” Roberts said about his retirement. “I’m going to miss the comradery with these guys I spent eight to 10 hours a day with for the past however many years. In essence they’re your family because I spent more time with them than I did with my family at home sometimes.”
One thing Roberts said he is looking forward to most about retirement in spending time with his family.
Roberts ended his career as a detective assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Service Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.
- Josh Duggar, ’19 Kids’ star, charged with receiving, possessing child porn
- Live Updates: Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft
- 60-year-old Center man killed in pedestrian hit-and-run-wreck near Nacogdoches
- Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall giving away baby longhorn
- Taco Bell giving out free tacos on May 4 in celebration of ‘Taco Moon’