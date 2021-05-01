Detective Gregg Roberts retires after 33 years of service with the Tyler Police Department

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Witness Detective Gregg Roberts retired April 30, after serving the Tyler Police Department for 33 years.

The Tyler Police Department held a retirement ceremony for Roberts. Roberts received several awards during his career including two Meritorious Conduct awards, a Police Commendation, two Life Saving awards, three Certificates of Merit, a Certificate of Civic Achievement and Plainclothes Officer of the Year.

In addition to being a Witness Detective, Roberts was also a member of the Tyler Police Department SWAT Team.

Prior to moving to Tyler, Roberts worked for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Officer where he worked for a little under two years. Roberts then got a job with the Tyler Police Department on Jan. 14, 1988.

From there Roberts worked as a patrol officer, a Crime Stoppers Officer, a Property Crimes Detective and a Crimes Against Persons Detective.

“It’s overwhelming and bittersweet, but I’m excited at the same time… I got two grandkids and they are going to take up a lot of my time,” Roberts said about his retirement. “I’m going to miss the comradery with these guys I spent eight to 10 hours a day with for the past however many years. In essence they’re your family because I spent more time with them than I did with my family at home sometimes.”

One thing Roberts said he is looking forward to most about retirement in spending time with his family.

Roberts ended his career as a detective assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Service Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51