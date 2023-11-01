RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An 18-year-old and a 10-year-old are dead after a three-vehicle wreck in Rusk County on Wednesday.

According to a preliminary crash report from DPS, around 5:25 p.m., a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was going east on U.S. 79 and slowed to make a left turn. A 2019 Jeep Wrangler was going east on U.S. 79 behind the Chevrolet and “failed to control its speed” and hit the Chevrolet in from the back.

The Chevrolet reportedly crossed into the lane of west U.S. 79 and was hit by a 2018 Ram 2500 Pickup towing a trailer, DPS said.

The two occupants of the Chevrolet, 18-year-old Jonathan Holland and a 10-year-old, both from Henderson, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Holland graduated from Henderson ISD last May.

“He was heavily involved in the AG program and again known by lots of kids and students as well,” said David Chenault, Director of Communications for Henderson ISD.

Henderson ISD posted a statement to their Facebook Wednesday night about a wreck that resulted in a “sudden and incomprehensible tragedy,” stating that they would make crisis teams available on campuses to help students and staff.

“Our entire district is heartbroken today as we learned yesterday of this tragic accident,” said Chenault.

For the 10 year old’s classmates, teddy bears were given to each student, saying it is a chance to hug and let out their emotions.

“When you are ready you can set that bear at the place of the student that passed away,” said Chenault.

Chenault said living in a small town and during times like these everyone comes together.

“We’ve seen the community already start to draw together and support those who are closest in this loss,” said Chenault.

Henderson ISD said they have planned to hold a vigil in honor of both students, with details unknown at the time.