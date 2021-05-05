Diboll City Manager, Gerry Boren, announces his resignation

DIBOLL, Texas (KETK)- Gerry Boren, the Diboll City Manager, announced on Tuesday that he will be resigning.

Boren shared this information during a city council meeting. He is 62, and he said he made the decision to spend more time with his wife. They have been married 34 years.

Boren has been the city manager for 5.5 years. He previously worked for Gun Barrel City, and he has more than 20 years of experience as a city manager for different cities.

His resignation will be accepted at the next city council meeting, and his last day is May 31.

