DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) — The Diboll Fire Department announced that one of their firemen, Joe Parish, died Friday morning after being hurt in an accident on Wednesday.

Diboll FD said that Parish died around 7:30 Friday morning. In a previous post, Chief Aaron Smith asked for prayers for Parish and his family after he was involved in an accident while responding to a fire on Wednesday.

“To say that Joe was a good man is such an understatement. He was so much more. To know him was to love him,” the department said in a Facebook post.

He also talked about how Parish was very dependable.

“Joe’s number should have been 911 because he was always a call away when you needed help,” Diboll FD said in a Facebook post.

The department offered a heartfelt tribute to Parish in the Facebook post.

“Joe, your hard headed presence will always be missed and the legend and legacy you left will be spoken of as long as there are ears to hear. Rest easy Brother we will take from here.”