Diboll High School briefly evacuates after gas accidentally turned on

DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – Diboll High School was briefly evacuated Friday morning after a student mistakenly turned on a lever for gas in a science lab.

The school made a brief statement on Facebook around 10:30 a.m. The fire department arrived and inspected the school and lab.

The school was deemed safe to return and students are now back in classes.

The need for gas to have a foul odor traces back to the horrific New London School explosion in 1937. Minutes before school let out, a spark ignited a gas leak that had gone undetected.

The disaster killed nearly 300 students and teachers. Shortly after, the Texas Legislature met in an emergency session and mandated that an additive be included in natural gas to give it a smell similar to rotting eggs.