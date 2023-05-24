ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Diboll man was sentenced to federal prison for more than 13 years for federal drug trafficking charges.

Gonzalo Alonso Torres, 46, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in July and was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison on Tuesday, May 24.

According to court documents, local, state and federal law enforcement started investigating Torres for drug trafficking activities. On Sept. 18, 2019, law enforcement set up a methamphetamine purchase between Torres and another person. Officials said he placed the methamphetamine in a mailbox for a customer to retrieve and the officer then confiscated the drugs.

In October 2019, officers arranged for the purchase of methamphetamine using another person on two separate occasions.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 6, 2022, and charged with drug trafficking

The case was investigated by the U.S. U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Diboll Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.