DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – A recent Facebook post from the Diboll Police Department has hit a ‘bullseye’ with the community and gone viral.

According to the post, Diboll officers were alerted to some kids shooting a .22 rifle in the city on Aug 15. They arrived on the scene to three 10-year-old boys shooting a Daisy Red Ryder BB gun at cans on the ground.

Officers made reference to Lil Ralphie in the classic movie “A Christmas Story”. Instead of just saying, “You’ll shoot your eye out kids”, the officers decided to spend some quality time with the youngsters.

Taking time out of their shift to teach the boys safe BB gun handling techniques makes this story stand out. “This extra effort is what makes your officers special” per Facebook post.